Manchester City Reportedly Interested in Real Madrid Defender

Manchester City have been busy in the January transfer window, bringing in Antoine Semenyo and a player Real Madrid have long been linked with, Marc Guehi. The team is going through a rebuild, finding players who can step up as players who were part of their golden era have left or are getting much older.

This upcoming summer could see a few more players come in, with the right-back position a potential area of improvement. Rico Lewis and Matheus Nunes have done well playing in the position, but they lack a true right-sided defender.

The club are reportedly looking at a Real Madrid player, and it's former Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold. According to TEAM TALK, sources have said the Citizens are keeping tabs on his future, but a deal would be an expensive one.

Future uncertain for Trent at Real Madrid

It's been an interesting week of reports around Trent Alexander-Arnold. The media reported out of the blue that Alvaro Arbeloa had told the Englishman that he had no future at the club and that he would be sold after this season.

Trent was only just brought in before this current season. The club were looking to sign him on a free transfer, with his contract set to expire in June. However, they paid a small fee to get him into the Club World Cup in June and July.

He had taken a little time to settle, with an early-season injury not helping. The right-back then put together a string of games in November that impressed Los Blancos fans. However, a new injury setback has kept him out for the last two months.

It's unclear how strong these rumors are, as the club doesn't have a reliable right-back in the squad. Dani Carvajal is there, but at 34 years old and with injuries, he may not be offered a new contract that expires after this season.

Arbeloa could have a replacement in mind, but there aren't many players who offer the qualities Trent has on the right side. His passing attributes are among the best in the world, as shown during those November games when he created chances for Kylian Mbappe from deep.

Manchester City would strengthen their squad with the signing of Alexander-Arnold, but after spending money in January, would they be limited in the summer due to financial fair play?

