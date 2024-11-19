Liverpool Star Linked with Real Madrid Set for Champions League Comeback Against Spanish Giants
Liverpool has several injury concerns coming out of the international break. After the Premier League clash against Southampton, Liverpool has a crucial game against Real Madrid on November 27 in Matchday 5 of the Champions League.
One of the significant injuries was defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. He may be ready for the Real Madrid game if he recovers from his hamstring injury in time. The right-back has been heavily linked to Los Blancos in recent months.
Alexander-Arnold Could Miss Southampton Game to Face Real Madrid
Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury could have been much worse, but Liverpool reacted quickly to take him off early against Aston Villa. The defender looked to have damaged his hamstring, chasing back to cover on defense.
Reports were that up to three weeks would be the time he would miss, with the international break coming at a good time, not missing any club games. It's been two weeks since the injury, so a return is likely on the cards.
This week, head coach Arne Slot will discuss injuries during his press conference for the Southampton game. However, Trent will likely miss the game, facing a team at the bottom of the table.
After the Real Madrid game, Liverpool faces Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash. They could decide whether to let him heal up further for that game. The thought is that Alexander-Arnold will face Los Blancos in the Champions League.
