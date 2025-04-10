Lucas Vazquez Confident Real Madrid Can Overturn 3-0 Deficit Against Arsenal
Real Madrid must overcome a 3-0 deficit after losing the first leg to Arsenal on Tuesday night at Emirates Stadium, with two free-kick goals from Declan Rice.
While many will write off most clubs, Real Madrid isn't one of them. Over the years, the Spanish side have shown that they can come back from the dead in the UEFA Champions League competition.
One player who has been part of the Real Madrid comebacks is Lucas Vazquez. Los Blancos had a horrible night against the Gunners, but Vazquez isn't pressing the horrible button and told Movistar + the squad can pull off the comeback next week at the Santiago Bernabeu (h/t Bernabeu Digital).
If there's a team that can turn it around, it's us, with our fans and in our stadium. It will be different, and we can pull it off.- Lucas Vazquez
While talking to the Spanish media outlet, Vazquez also noted what went wrong with the Real Madrid squad, which has led to their needing to find that comeback magic if they want to advance to the semifinals.
I think we haven't been good. Arsenal played a great game, created chances, and knew how to press... We had isolated plays in the opponent's half, but we weren't able to make long possessions and get into their half. That's the difference.- Lucas Vazquez
