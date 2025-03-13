Jude Bellingham Sends Three-Word Instagram Message to Fans After Madrid Derby Win
Real Madrid booked its place in the Champions League quarterfinals yesterday. They beat city rivals Atletico Madrid for the fourth time in the Champions League knockout rounds.
Los Blancos won 4-2 on penalties, with Antonio Rudiger scoring the winning penalty at the Metropolitano Stadium.
Jude Bellingham scored the second Real Madrid penalty in the shoot-out, lashing the ball home into the corner. After the victory, the English midfielder took to Instagram with a three-word message for the fans.
Madrid is white- Jude Bellingham
The post will surely anger the red-and-white side of Madrid, but Bellingham is speaking the truth. Knocking out Atletico puts Real at the top for now. However, Diego Simeone's team could change the narrative if they win the La Liga title.
MORE: La Liga Title Race: Real Madrid and Its Rivals Next Five Games After Matchday 27
Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico are battling for the title, with Los Colchoneros facing the Catalan club this coming Sunday. Real Madrid will be hoping for a draw but will have a tough match against Villarreal on Saturday before the two face-off.
If everything works out as they want, Los Blancos could be at the top of La Liga as they head into the international break.
