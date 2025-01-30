Manchester City's Manuel Akanji Confident They Can Beat Real Madrid In Potential Champions League Showdown
Manchester City qualified for the Champions League playoffs by the skin of their teeth yesterday, coming from 1-0 down to beat Club Brugge.
It's been a below-par season for the Citizens, who will be relieved that they have made it to the next round and avoided the controversy of crashing out at the first hurdle.
The Premier League champions' schedule doesn't get easier. In the knockout round, they will face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich. Speaking to The Independent, Manuel Akanji believes Manchester City can beat either team.
We’re definitely ready. Obviously they’re not the teams you want to face but whoever it is we’re looking forward to the challenge and I think we can beat every team in Europe. Even though we didn’t play as good as we used to, I think no team wants to face us. I don’t know what’s going on in their heads but whoever comes we’re ready for the challenge.- Manuel Akanji
Real Madrid has faced Manchester City in the last two seasons, both in the knockout stage. In 2024, Los Blancos won on penalties in the quarter-final and then won the final. The Citizens won the semi-final the year prior, 5-1 on aggregate, as they lifted the trophy in 2023.
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off draw takes place from 7:00 AM EST on Friday, January 31.
