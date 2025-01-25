Real Valladolid 0-3 Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe Scores His First Hat-Trick For Los Blancos In Comfortable Win
Real Madrid recorded a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table. Los Blancos now lead Atletico Madrid by four points after they drew 1-1 earlier in the day against Villarreal.
A hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe secured the three points for the away team and moved Mbappe to 22 Real Madrid goals.
Real Madrid Beat Real Valladolid In Second Gear
Real Valladolid started the game strongly, testing Thibaut Courtois's gloves within the first three minutes. However, after a hectic five-minute opening, Real Madrid began to settle into the game.
The first 25 minutes offered little goal-mouth action, with half chances for Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo; both should have at least tested the goalkeeper.
At the 30th-minute mark, Real Madrid took the lead thanks to Kylian Mbappe. A slick give-and-go with Jude Bellingham gave the Frenchman a chance, and he opened up his body to curl it past the keeper.
Real Madrid went into the break 1-0 up, happy with the performance but knowing they could up the levels to ensure they left with three points.
The second half started slow, with the opening 10 minutes seeing more yellow cards than goal efforts. Dani Ceballos and Kylian Mbappe picked up bookings for bad tackles. However, just minutes after his booking, Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 57th minute. It was another sublime finish, making it seven goals in his last five matches.
Mbappe had a chance for the hat trick not long after his second. However, after another brilliant pass from Bellingham, Real Madrid's No.9 fired into the side netting.
In the second half, Real Valladolid offered little in the attacking third, with Madrid having the best chances in the final 20 minutes. Jude Bellingham and Luke Modric both fired just wide of the goal, looking to put the game beyond doubt.
Mbappe had another chance to complete his hat-trick, this time from the penalty spot. Jude Bellingham was fouled by Mario Martin, who was shown a second yellow card for the tackle. Mbappe stepped up and cooly slotted it in for his first hat-trick in a Real Madrid shirt.
Real Madrid's next match is against Brest in the Champions League on January 29. The next La Liga game is against Espanyol on February 1 at the RCDE Stadium.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid: 5 Players Who Have Played For Both Teams In Their Careers
Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid : 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid Transfer News: Endrick, Duran, Paz, Walker & More - January 25, 2025
Stats Reveal Massive VAR Discrepancy In Goals Disallowed For Real Madrid And Barcelona