Rodrygo And Thibaut Courtois React To Real Madrid’s Potential Champions League Playoff Opponents
Real Madrid managed a 3-0 win against Brest as Rodrygo scored twice (27', 78') and Jude Bellingham found the back of the net (56'). They reached the UEFA Champions League knockout play-off phase courtesy of the win.
Los Blancos will play either Celtic or Manchester City in the playoffs as they look to defend their status as the European champions.
Rodrygo and Thibaut Courtois reacted to the team's potential next opponent, with the pair speaking to the media after the Brest game.
Rodrygo said:
That was our goal, but we didn't perform well enough in certain games. That's in the past now and we have to keep working hard and getting better, which is exactly what we're doing. We're talking about that (play-offs) at the end of the game, but I just wanted to focus on the match and try and score goals. It will be difficult like it always is, no matter what happens, but we have to push on. Every game against City is very tough. Whatever the draw throws up, they will be difficult games.- Rodrygo
Thibaut Courtois said:
It is what it is, we have to play in the play-offs and we'll see who we get. We're in good form and we won't fear anyone. It's happened to us in other knock-out rounds, it happened last year, a couple of years back and three years ago as well. If you want to win the Champions League, you have to beat the best teams. Even though City are struggling a bit more this year, they're a very tough side and if that's who we get, we'll have to fight hard.- Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid finished the league phase of the Champions League with five wins from eight games, amassing a total of 15 points.
