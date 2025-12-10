Manchester City To Wear Special Jersey Against Real Madrid That Has 100% Win Rate

Real Madrid and Manchester City renew their rivalry in the Champions League on December 10. The league phase game takes place at the Bernabeu. It's a huge game for both teams as a win would give them a huge confidence boost going forward in the tournament.

The game takes place at the Bernabeu, and Kylian Mbappe will be in the squad after injury concerns. However, it is unclear if he will start the game against the Citizens.

The home team will wear their famous white jeresry fr the game, with the Premier League side opting for a special edition jersey. They have worn it once before this season and came out with the victory, giving them a 100% record when wearing it. Yes, a small sample size, but it also came in Spain as they beat Villarreal 2-0 on October 21.

The shirt in question? The EA SPORTS FC kit. The special edition Puma football kit features a custom NFC chip within the club crest. That allows fans to unlock a digital experience where they can access exclusive content in EA SPORTS FC 26 and additional surprises.

Los Blancos will be hoping they can stop Manchester City from continuing the 100% record in the shirt.

Reimagining iconic #UCL photos but in our @EASPORTSFC special edition kit 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/u9q52rKrvo — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 10, 2025

Vital game For Real Madrid Against Manchester City

The two teams have featured in some huge match-ups over the years. In the previous three tournaments, they have met in the knockout stages of the competition. Last season, Real Madrid won 6-3 on aggregate in the playoff round after both teams finished outside the top eight.

Trailing 2-1 heading into the final minutes of the first leg at The Etihad, Los Blancos scored twice to take a 3-2 lead back to the Bernabeu. A Kylian Mbappe hat-trick in the Bernabeu took the game away from City, putting them in the Round of 16.

The game today feels like a huge one for Xabi Alonso and the team, not only for a chance to finish in the top eight of the league. After a poor run of form, which has seen two wins in the last six games in all competitions, there has been immense pressure on the head coach.

Coming off the weekend home loss to Celta Vigo, the media believe a win is needed to save Alonso's job. That likely seems far from the truth, but it would heap more pressure on the Spaniard. Hopefully, it can be a result that turns the tide for the club.

