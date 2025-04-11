Real Madrid Expect Crucial Player Will Be Available For Arsenal Clash (Report)
Real Madrid need all the help they can get for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal, trailing 3-0. The Santiago Bernabeu will be loud, hoping to create an atmosphere to help Los Blancos make a huge comeback.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti may receive some good news regarding injured midfielder Dani Ceballos. Melchor Ruiz of COPE has reported that the Spaniard should be available for the second leg and may play some minutes against Alaves on Sunday.
Ceballos has missed the last nine games with a hamstring injury. It would be a welcome return for Ancelotti, who needs reinforcements in the middle of the field.
The midfielder, who had a loan spell at Arsenal from 2019 to 2021, had performed exceptionally well before his injury. It's safe to say that the European champions missed his presence in breaking up play in defensive areas.
If he can return, Ancelotti would have Ceballos and Aurelien Tchouameni available for the second leg after both missed the game at the Emirates. The latter was unavailable due to a suspension.
Eduardo Camavinga will miss the second leg as he was sent off in the dying minutes of the first game, so getting Ceballos back is extra important. He may not be 100%, but he could help against the Arsenal counterattacks as they surely sit back and try to catch Los Blancos on the break.
