Nike Drops Image Of Kylian Mbappe's New Signature Boots With Spine-Tingling Quote
Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has worked alongside the American footwear and apparel company Nike for several years. The French striker has appeared in numerous adverts, including debuting the new Nike Mercurial Air Max 95 boots.
Mbappe now has another signature boot, the Kylian Mbappe Mercurial Superfly. The “Grand Purple/Pale Ivory” color, with the gold-lined finish around the Nike swoosh, will undoubtedly look incredible on the field when he wears them.
The initial 'KM" also has a gold outline on the side of the heel. Most of the details on the boot nod to his past signature styles, including the lighting bolt Nike swoosh, which debuted on his 2020 'Mercurial Superfly Mbappé Rosa.'
Nike added a spine-tingling quote alongside the launch, reminding us how incredible a player Mbappe is at 26.
The path to getting your initials on the boot starts with believing they belong there.
It is unknown when Mbappe will debut the boots, possibly sometime in April. Only a few weeks before, Mbappe wore the Nike Mercurial Air Max 95 boots. However, they did not fare him well against Arsenal in the Champions League. Could he wear his latest in the second leg and help cause a famous comeback?
