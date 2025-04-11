How Real Madrid Is Playing The Long Game With Arsenal's William Saliba
It is no secret that Real Madrid hold a serious interest in signing French defender William Saliba from Arsenal, but fans may need to be patient when it comes to seeing him where a white shirt at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
A combination of injuries and aging players means that Real Madrid is in the market for a new center-back this summer, but it is unlikely to be Saliba on this occasion.
According to The Athletic, the chances of Saliba joining Real Madrid are 'highly unlikely' this summer. The Frenchman is under contract at Arsenal until 2027 and the club is actively trying to get him to renew.
Therefore, any approach from Real Madrid would either be turned down or prove to be way too expensive. Instead, the usual transfer strategy of Real Madrid will be deployed.
As the club has done for Trent Alexander-Arnold, it will stay close to the player and discreetly lay the groundwork to try and sign him in 2026 when there is only a year left on his contract, or on a free transfer in 2027.
The likes of David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe all arrived for free at Real Madrid, and Alexander-Arnold is expected to do the same this summer.
