Real Madrid Standout Attracts Transfer Interest From Bournemouth And Benfica
Real Madrid's Fran Garcia stayed patient and even needed to leave the Spanish side to grow, becoming a player that manager Carlo Ancelotti can count on.
Garcia came through Real Madrid's youth system, but he eventually left and played four years at Rayo Vallecano. Since returning in 2023 to become Ferland Mendy's backup, the defender has become a vital squad member. However, could he be tempted to leave for a more prominent role?
Bernabéu Digital reports that in addition to Bournemouth, led by Andoni Iraola, Benfica is also considering the Real Madrid left-back should Álvaro Carreras leave Lisbon during the upcoming summer transfer window.
Nonetheless, the report claims that Garcia is pleased at Real Madrid. He has received more minutes than he anticipated and feels he is in a position to challenge Ferland Mendy for the starting spot. Based on the minutes played, it seems that he already is.
The Spanish full-back has played more minutes than expected: last season, he played 1,778 minutes across 32 matches (one goal and six assists); in the current season, he has already accumulated 2,040 minutes in 36 appearances (four assists).
While Garcia is happy with Los Blancos, Bernabéu Digital does claim that the 26-year-old does not want to close any doors. Iraola knows him well and is pushing to add him to his project at Bournemouth.
