Real Madrid vs Valencia: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match
Real Madrid will face relegation-threatened Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 5. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has named his squad for the game with a surprise at the goalkeeper position.
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is still ruled out with a muscle injury but hopes to return for the Champions League game against Arsenal. Second-choice Andriy Lunin has deputized for the last two games but has picked up a muscle injury against Real Sociedad.
The question was whether the medical team would use an injection so Lunin could play the game with less discomfort or play 19-year-old Fran Gonzalez. Lunin is in the squad for the game, with the club likely seeing how he feels on matchday.
MORE: Real Madrid vs Valencia: Predicted Lineup For La Liga Match
Aside from the goalkeeper problems, Ancelotti has no other new injury news, with Dani Ceballos and Freland Mendy hoping to return midweek for the trip to London.
Real Madrid Squad For Valencia:
Goalkeepers : Lunin, Fran González and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders : Alaba, Lucas V., Vallejo, Fran García, Rüdiger and Asencio.
Midfielders : Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni and Arda Güler.
Forwards : Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid vs Valencia: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Arsenal Goalkeeper David Raya Defiant Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash In The Champions League
Jude Bellingham Appears In Advert To Promote Latest Adidas Clothing Line With Vintage BMW