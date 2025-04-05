Real Madrid Aim To Land Arsenal Ace Using Trent Alexander-Arnold Approach
Real Madrid will reportedly secure Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer when the Liverpool standout’s contract expires in June. As a result, Los Blancos could be looking to land another player as a free agent.
After securing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer and now Alexander-Arnold, the Spanish side want to replicate this formula again with another player, Arsenal’s William Saliba.
MORE: Real Madrid vs Valencia: Odds And Prediction For La Liga Clash
Saliba has been linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks. However, according to information from Bernabéu Digital, the plan to bring in the French defender isn’t aimed at this summer—unless a surprising opportunity arises, which seems unlikely.
Los Blancos are fully aware of the high price Arsenal request for a player considered nearly untouchable. As a result, the club is considering a similar approach to the one with Alexander-Arnold as Saliba’s contract expires in 2027 when he will be 26.
Real Madrid would reportedly be willing to wait two seasons to potentially sign him as a free agent and pursue a more affordable reinforcement in 2026 when they plan to bolster the backline.
The report claims that the Spanish side's plan is to operate behind the scenes and hope Saliba doesn't renew his deal. This would allow them to sign him either on a free transfer or for a significantly reduced fee when he enters the final year of his contract.
