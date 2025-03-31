Mikel Arteta Provides Saka Injury Update Ahead Of Arsenal and Real Madrid's UCL Clash
The Champions League action will soon return for Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti's side faces a tough quarter-final matchup with Arsenal.
Attacking injuries have been a defining feature of Arsenal's season, with Mikel Arteta's side unable to effectively keep pace with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.
The most notable injury has been to English winger Bukayo Saka, who is perhaps Arsenal's most important player when fit. Fortunately for Arsenal, there is now a very good chance he will be fit enough to face Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Saka has been out injured since late December 2024 with a hamstring problem but speaking during his press conference on Monday (via Arsenal), Arteta confirmed that Saka could feature against Fulham in Tuesday's Premier League clash.
Bukayo [Saka] is ready to go. All the careful things have already been done, so now it’s about putting him on the grass in the right moments. But he’s pushing [to start] because he really wants it. We have respected the timeframe. We have done everything and we had to hold him back, so he’s ready to go.- Mikel Arteta
Arteta was asked if Saka could even start the match against Fulham, and his response suggests that featuring against Real Madrid on April 8 is very likely.
Yeah. He’s another massive weapon that we have. We know the impact that he’s had on the team and how important his role is and his contribution to our success, so it’s great to have him back, obviously.- Mikel Arteta
The first leg between Arsenal and Real Madrid takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 8, with the return leg at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu coming on Wednesday, April 16.
