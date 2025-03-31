Real Madrid CF ON SI

ESPN's Rob Dawson Reveals If Man Utd Would Consider Real Madrid’s Bruno Fernandes Interest

The Daily Star reported that Real Madrid have an interest in Bruno Fernandes.

Eduardo Razo

IMAGO / Visionhaus

Recently, the Daily Star reported that Real Madrid are lining up a shock summer bid for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

According to the report, Real Madrid scouts have regularly attended matches at Old Trafford this season to watch Fernandes, who has recorded 16 goals and 16 assists across all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes
IMAGO / Every Second Media

ESPN correspondent Rob Dawson acknowledged the rumor, noting that Manchester United's financial situation requires the club to consider all offers for their players (via ESPN).

Manchester United's financial issues means they will listen to offers for almost every player in the summer. That said, Fernandes has established himself as the key man under Ruben Amorim and the United head coach is looking to get more quality through the door at Old Trafford rather than letting it leave.

Rob Dawson
Bruno Fernandes
IMAGO / Sportimage

The Daily Star reports that Madrid see the 30-year-old as a potential replacement for Luka Modric, who is expected to leave after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Nonetheless, Dawson doesn't see Amorim letting Fernandes leave.

Fernandes had an offer to leave last summer and decided to stay. United would have to consider a serious offer from Real Madrid -- if it ever arrived -- but he is the last player Amorim will want to lose.

Rob Dawson
Bruno Fernandes
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

With Fernandes under contract until 2027, with an option to extend for another year, Manchester United will have to decide whether to listen to the offers as the veteran will have one more year on his contract after next season.

Eduardo Razo
EDUARDO RAZO

Eduardo is an experienced freelance football writer covering Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG On SI. He also covers PSG for PSG Talk and French football for Ligue 1's official English website. He's contributed to NBC Sports' regional sports networks, including NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area & California, providing in-depth sports content for those markets.

