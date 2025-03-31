Real Madrid’s Fran Garcia Offers Honest Take On Kylian Mbappe's Current Form
Kylian Mbappe has scored five goals in his last three La Liga matches, with two coming this past weekend against Leganes. In a tightly contested match, the Frenchman’s brace was the difference in the 3-2 victory.
Moreover, Mbappe has scored back-to-back braces in league play, so the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is reaching his peak at a crucial time in the season. Real Madrid trail Barcelona by three points and will face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, so Mbappe needs to be at the heart of their attack.
With Mbappe lighting up LaLiga, Real Madrid’s Fran Garcia was asked about his teammate’s recent performances. The left-back said he’s not surprised by what he’s seeing (via Bernabeu Digital).
I said it from the start. There was a lot of speculation about his arrival and whether he was in top form... but it was only a matter of time before he proved himself. I'm happy for him and the team.- Fran Garcia
Mbappe got off to a challenging start this 2024-25 season but has recently become the go-to player for getting the Real Madrid squad out of problematic situations in La Liga.
The former Paris Saint-Germain start will be looking to push Los Blancos to the Copa del Rey final this week when they face Real Sociedad in the second leg.
Furthermore, advancing to the final presents Mbappe another opportunity to win a domestic trophy after failing to win the Supercopa de Espana.
