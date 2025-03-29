Real Madrid 3-2 Leganes: Report & Full Match Highlights As Mbappe Scores His First Ever Free Kick
Real Madrid battled back from behind to beat city neighbours Leganes 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Kylian Mbappe scoring the first free-kick of his career.
Ancelotti's men came into the game three points behind Barcelona, who beat Osasuna on Thursday, meaning a win was imperative to keep up with the pace of their Catalan rivals.
Relegation-battling Leganes have had a tough time since the turn of the year, winning just two La Liga games in 2025. Los Pepineros were boosted by the availability of Yvan Nehou and Diego Garcia, who passed late fitness tests.
MORE: Real Madrid vs Leganes: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For La Liga Matchup
None of those away playing for their countries in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers made the starting XI for Los Blancos. Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Endrick, and Fede Valverde were all named on the bench. Andriy Lunin started in place of the injured Thibaut Courtois.
The big shock was the inclusion of Arda Guler from the start. The Turk impressed during the international break, scoring in a 3-0 victory over Hungary, and was handed his first La Liga start of 2025.
And it was Guler who was brought down by Oscar Rodriguez to earn Real Madrid a penalty in the 31st minute. Mbappe coolly converted with a panenka penalty to give Real Madrid the lead, and score his 21st La Liga goal of the season.
Just a minute later, Leganes stunned the Bernabeu with a scrappy equaliser. Oscar's shot deflected off Lucas Vazquez into the path of Diego Garcia, who tapped home.
The game was flipped completely on its head in the 41st minute. Despite Real Madrid's complaints for a foul on Brahim Diaz, Leganes pounced down the other end, with Dani Raba swiping home Oscar's ball across the box to continue his goal scoring form, after his brace against Real Betis last time out.
Leganes' dreams of a first-ever La Liga victory at the Bernabeu were quickly thwarted, with Jude Bellingham getting on the scoresheet within two minutes of the second half. Bellingham and Diaz both hit the woodwork within a matter of seconds before the Englishman knocked in the rebound.
Real Madrid did have to work for the winner, growing increasingly frustrated throughout the second half. It was Kylian Mbappe who eventually broke the deadlock, remarkably scoring the first free-kick of his career.
Real Madrid went on to comfortably see the game out, having survived the first-half scare.
Real Madrid vs Leganes Match Highlights
United States
United Kingdom
Real Madrid return to action on Tuesday at the Bernabeu, looking to defend their 1-0 lead against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey second leg.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Bayer Leverkusen Chief Reveals Xabi Alonso’s Clear Stance on Real Madrid Move
Raphael Varane Reveals Why He Left Real Madrid for Manchester United
Trent Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid Move Could Ruin Reputation at Liverpool
Footage Emerges Of X-Rated Gesture That Could Get Kylian Mbappe Banned For Next UCL Match