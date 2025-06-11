PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi Discusses Kylian Mbappe after Champions League Title
It's been over a week since PSG thumped Inter Milan 5-1 in the Champions League final, securing their first major European title. Despite that, people associated with the club are still being asked questions about the magical night.
One of those is President Nasser Al Khelaifi, who has spent billions on players in an attempt to win the top European club trophy. That included current Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe.
The Frenchman left PSG in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer, and the relationship between the two was not the best upon departing. Al Khelaifi spoke in an interview with C à Vous (You Decide, in Spanish) about the season and touched on Mbappe and what could have been.
I don't regret Mbappé. I thank him and Zlatan. They were very important for this club. We were lucky this year without him, but I wish him the best for the future at Real Madrid, as long as he doesn't play against PSG. He could have had this great adventure with us.- Nasser Al Khelaifi
Al Khelaifi continued, speaking bout their conflict but wanting the best for the former PSG man.
We were lucky this year without him, but I also wish him the best, because I have great respect for great stars and great players. Even if we have a small conflict, I sincerely, from my heart, wish him the best.- Nasser Al Khelaifi
Mbappe will be hoping to capture more silverware with Los Blancos at the Club World Cup this month, adding to the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
