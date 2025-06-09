Lionel Messi’s Coach Sends Message to Cristiano Ronaldo After UEFA Nations League Win
Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League for the second time in their history. After winning the inaugural edition in 2019, the Selecaos have now gotten their hands on the trophy yet again.
Ronaldo played a starring role in the triumphant campaign. He scored eight goals in nine appearances during the tournament. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored the winner against Germany in the semi-final and the equalizer against Spain in the final. The final against Spain ended 2-2 after extra time, and Portugal won on penalties (5-3) as Diogo Costa saved Alvaro Morata's shot.
Ronaldo has now won three major trophies with the Portuguese national team. After Euro 2016, he has also lifted the Nations League twice. He received a congratulation message from Lionel Messi's Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni, who told the media:
I congratulate Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, it was a great match. I want to congratulate Spain too. We would compete with the four of them on equal terms.- Lionel Scaloni
Scaloni was further asked about how his side would fare against the semi-finalists (Portugal, Spain, France, and Germany) of the Nations League. He responded:
We are a competitive team and can go toe-to-toe with any national team in the world. Our team is currently at a point where we can play the same way whether Messi is available or not. Before, it was a bit more complicated. Today we don't have that need and the team functions just the same.- Lionel Scaloni
Since taking over Argentina, Scaloni has guided them to two Copa America titles (2021, 2023) and the FIFA World Cup (2022).
Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, continues to churn out impressive goal-scoring numbers despite being 40. Barring any unusual development, he looks all set to lead Portugal's attack during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
