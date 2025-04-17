Real Madrid Defender Dani Carvajal Could Face A Ban After Altercation With Bukayo Saka
Real Madrid lost a UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie for the first time since 2004. Arsenal dominated the European champions over two legs, winning 5-1 on aggregate.
As the two teams went into the tunnel drawing 0-0 at halftime, cameras captured an altercation between Dani Carvajal and Bukayo Saka.
The Real Madrid right-back, who was not playing in the game due to a season-ending injury in October 2024, looked to pat the Arsenal man on the chest as he made his way to the dressing room. However, he then appeared to grab Saka's neck, something the 23-year-old didn't take kindly to, and shoved him away.
Arsenal staff and players looked to question the Spaniard, who walked away after he had said what he wanted to say. AS have reported that Carvajal may face disciplinary action from UEFA under Section 15.a.viii, which results in a one-match ban.
Taking part in a match when ineligible to play, if such a sanction is deemed appropriate .- Section 15.a.viii
The 33-year-old could also receive up to another three-game suspension if found to have broken section 15 of the rules. However, the referee must have recorded the incident in his match report for any investigation to begin.
Suspension for three competitive matches or a specified period for assaulting another player or another person present at the match .- Section 15. e
If a ban does come for Carvajal, it will be for the 2025-26 competition. It is not known why he confronted Saka, but it has been suggested that it was due to his Panenka penalty kick that was missed, seeing it as disrespectful.
