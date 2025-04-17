Mikel Arteta Reveals What Carlo Ancelotti Said To Him After The Final Whistle
Real Madrid crashed out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarter-final stage, beaten by Arsenal 5-1 on aggregate. The Premier League side won both legs, with Los Blancos not laying a glove on their opponents.
It was an excellent performance from the London club, who was well organized at the Santiago Bernabeu, not allowing the home team to find any sort of rhythm or momentum.
After the final whistle, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti shared a moment. While the two embraced, the Italian appeared to share a few words with the Gunners boss. Arteta revealed what was said after the game (per @FabrizoRomano).
Carlo Ancelotti told me that he hopes Arsenal win the Champions League.- Mikel Arteta
Arsenal will now face PSG in the semi-final, and they are looking to book a place in the final in Munich. Real Madrid still has a chance to win silverware this season. They play Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final at the end of April and are four points behind their rivals in La Liga with an El Clásico to play.
Los Blancos have a massive game at the weekend in La Liga against fourth-placed Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu. They must pick themselves up for the must-win match without Kylian Mbappe, who is suspended.
