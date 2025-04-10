UFC Star Paddy Pimblett Bashes Trent Alexander-Arnold's Rumored Real Madrid Move
Trent Alexander-Arnold looks destined to make a move to Real Madrid from Liverpool this summer.
The full-back has been a lifelong product of the Liverpool system and has so far made 349 appearances for the Merseysiders, scoring 22 goals and providing 89 assists. His contract, though, expires this summer and a free transfer to Real Madrid looks only a matter of time.
Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave the Reds has infuriated a few fans. UFC star Paddy Pimblett, a Liverpudlian, is one of those who has been enraged at the decision and has now expressed his frustration at Alexander-Arnold's move.
Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:
He’s a lizard. He’s taken up the chance to be a legend and maybe have a statue built in his honour. Now he’s going to get forgotten about.
Real Madrid have suffered from a defensive injury crisis in recent seasons. Dani Carvajal has become injury-prone and the Spaniard is also approaching his mid-30s. Los Blancos are looking for a long-term solution to their problem.
Trent Alexander-Arnold has emerged as the most suitable option for Carlo Ancelotti's side as he is widely regarded as one of the best in his position. Getting him for free would be a massive swoop for Los Merengues.
Apart from playing as a full-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold can also operate as a midfielder as his passing and creative vision are widely hailed. International teammate Jude Bellingham's presence could also help Trent Alexander-Arnold settle in quickly at the club.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Shock New Career Move Alongside Matthew Vaughn
Real Madrid Target Reveals He Does Have A Release Clause In Premier League Contract
Liverpool Player's Agent Says Client Would 'Love To Play' For Real Madrid