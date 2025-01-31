Real Madrid To Face 2023 Champions Manchester City In The Champions League Playoff Round
Real Madrid learned its opponents for the Champions League playoff round earlier, knowing it would be Manchester City or Celtic.
Los Blancos were drawn against the 2023 competition winners and Premier League Champion Manchester City.
The first leg will be played at the Etihad Stadium on February 11 or 12, followed by the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 18 or 19.
The game will be close, with one of the competition's favorites crashing out. The playoff winner will face Bayer Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.
