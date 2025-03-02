Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: 4 Classic Champions League Matches
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will reignite one of the most historic and storied rivalries in world football on Tuesday night when they meet at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.
It is a fixture that in the Champions League alone has thrown up two finals, two semi-final pairings, and a quarter-final clash for good measure.
Along the way, there have been thrills and spills, missed penalties, hat-tricks, red cards, late levelers, and plenty of the world's biggest stars shining on the global stage.
There have been nine games between the two in the Champions League, with five Real Madrid wins, two draws, and two wins for Atletico.
Here is a look back at some of their most memorable meetings.
May 24, 2014: Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico (La Decima - The Tenth)
This was the first meeting of the two sides in the modern era, and it was in the Final, no less.
Hosted at the Estadio Da Luz in Lisbon, home of SL Benfica. The game represented Real Madrid's first shot at the tenth Champions League title they so desperately craved.
It was their first final since 2002 - when Zinedine Zidane's famous volley in Glasgow helped secure number nine.
However, with the game deep into injury time, all was not well for Real—a Diego Godin goal in the 36th minute looking to have won the Final for Atletico.
But, like they have done so many times before, Madrid struck at the death.
The ball was swung in from the corner kick by Luka Modric and met by Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard powered home the header past keeper Thibaut Courtois, now of Real, in the 93rd minute.
Thus, the Final went to extra time, with the momentum now firmly with Real. And how they made Atletico pay.
Gareth Bale and Marcelo scored for Madrid in the second half of extra time. Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the deal, and La Decima, with a penalty, scored in the 120th minute.
May 2, 2017: Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid
It was the first leg of the Semi-Final, and the Bernabeu was host to yet another display of Cristiano Ronaldo's footballing greatness.
The prize at stake over the two legs was a place in the final in Cardiff, and Ronaldo ensured Los Blancos got off to a fast start, scoring after just 10 minutes.
He powered home a header following a cross from Casemiro. His second goal was a powerful strike that deflected off an Atleti defender and over Jan Oblak.
Ronaldo completed his 42nd hat-trick for Madrid when he tucked home Lucas' cross in the 86th minute and secured a healthy 3-0 advantage for his side heading into the second leg.
Madrid went on to win the tie and the tournament, sealing victory and title number 12 with a 4-1 win over Juventus in the final.
May 28, 2016: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid (Real win 5-3 on penalties)
Two years after winning La Decima in Lisbon, Real had a shot at their eleventh Champions League trophy. As in 2014, the same opposition stood in their way, just this time at the iconic San Siro in Milan.
Sergio Ramos had another huge say in proceedings, scoring the opening goal with a quarter of an hour played. He bundled the ball into the net after Gareth Bale flicked on the ball following a deep free-kick.
Antoine Griezmann then missed a penalty for Atletico just after the start of the second half after Fernando Torres had been hauled down in the area. He smashed his penalty straight back off the crossbar, and Real's slender advantage remained intact.
But Yannick Carrasco leveled 12 minutes from time, powering home a strike from a Juanfran cross.
The remainder of the game and extra time were played out at a pace, but clear-cut chances were at a premium. Casemiro went close from range, but the game was headed for penalties.
Juanfran missed Atletico's first, and they were instantly on the back foot. Madrid scored all theirs, and the responsibility of the decisive fifth penalty fell to Cristiano Ronaldo, who sent the keeper the wrong way and sealed Real Madrid's eleventh crown.
13 May, 1959: Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid
This tie was actually a 'third' leg of a semi-final after the first two had finished level on aggregate.
Played in a neutral venue, La Romareda in Zaragoza, Madrid won 2-1 with goals from footballing legends Alfredo di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas.
Again, they went on to win the trophy - their fourth Champions League in a row, and they won it by beating French side Stade de Reims in Stuttgart.
