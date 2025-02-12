Shearer Claims Man City Needs A' Miracle' As Rooney Praises Real Madrid And Ancelotti
Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney have shared their thoughts on Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Manchester City in the Champions League play-off first leg, with one believing the Premier League side needs 'a miracle'.
The two England icons appeared on Prime Video to analyze the action at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, they backed Real Madrid's chances of progressing in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The Premier League side took the lead through Erling Haaland before Kylian Mbappe equalized. Haaland netted again from the spot with 10 minutes to go, but very late goals from Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham ensured a win for Los Blancos.
As far as Shearer is concerned, that winning goal from Bellingham means that City has no hope in the second leg of getting what is needed to progress.
With a 2-2 draw, there would still be hope, but it would be an absolute miracle if Real Madrid didn’t go through now. Manchester City’s confidence must be totally destroyed. It’s almost finished, not quite, but almost.- Alan Shearer
Rooney felt that it was naivety from City that allowed Real Madrid to grab those crucial two goals at the end of the match.
I think there was a lot of naivety from Manchester City - especially later in the game. When you are 2-1 up against Real Madrid with a game coming up at the Bernabeu, you have to say 'let's be sensible', let them have the ball in their half, reset.- Wayne Rooney
Rooney also mentioned that Carlo Ancelotti had conducted himself well in the face of a defensive injury crisis.
The players tonight were looking round at each other, almost with a lack of belief in each other, and I think that is a worry for Guardiola. Real Madrid have come here without any of their back four and I don't think we have heard Carlo Ancelotti talk about that once.- Wayne Rooney
