Real Madrid Forward Vinicius Jr. Not Fazed By Banner Set To Be Displayed By Manchester City Fans
Real Madrid taking on Manchester City has become a significant matchup in the Champions League, with that rivalry reignited today in the playoff first leg.
The two teams have seen an extra layer to the rivalry over the last several months due to the fallout from the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony.
The Manchester City fans have not forgotten that Vinicius Jr., who finished second to Citizens midfielder Rodri, reportedly declined to attend the event after learning he had finished second in the voting.
The Manchester City fans are expected to be bringing a banner to the Etihad, mocking Vinicius with a picture of Rodri with the words 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out,' a famous song from the band Oasis, whose band members Liam and Noel Gallagher are City fans.
Vinicius is said to be not bothered by the stunt. However, he could use it as motivation in today's game, potentially having the last laugh over the two games.
A month later, the Brazilian won the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award, beating Rodri and many others to the prize.
