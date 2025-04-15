Real Madrid vs Arsenal: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Match
Real Madrid host Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday night, knowing that anything other than a dominant and historic victory will result in elimination from the tournament.
The Premier League side stunned Real Madrid at the Emirates with an excellent quarter-final first-leg display that led to a 3-0 victory. Declan Rice was the hero of the night, scoring two direct free kicks in remarkable fashion.
Real Madrid is going to be without Eduardo Camavinga as he was sent off at the end of the first leg, so he will join long-term absentees Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal in the stands. Ferland Mendy and Andriy Lunin have also been doubts, whilst Aurelien Tchouameni is back from serving his suspension.
Real Madrid Squad vs Arsenal
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Fran González and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Alaba, Lucas V., Vallejo, Fran García, Rüdiger and Asencio.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Modrić, Arda Güler and Ceballos.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim.
