Xabi Alonso Could Give Surprise Star To Real Madrid Youngster vs Manchester City

On December 10, Real Madrid faces Manchester City in the Champions League. It's a massive game for the club and Xabi Alonso, due to the results that have come prior. Many have reported that he could be on the chopping block with a loss, but that feels like a stretch at this early stage as head coach.

In terms of finishing in the top eight of the standings, it's also important that Los Blancos come away with something. That means Xabi Alonso has an important decision regarding his starting lineup.

Injuries have meant that the head coach has had his hand forced at certain positions, and that could be the case at the forward positions. There are reports that Kylian Mbappe could be out of the game, which means a reshuffle up top.

Xabi Alonso Could Turn To Club World Cup Star

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Javier Herráez on the Cadena SER show 'El Larguero', Xabi Alonso is expected to start Gonzalo Garcia. If correct, it would be the young strikers' second start of the season, after previously beginning the match against Espanyol on September 20.

Usually, the squad is announced to the public the day before the game, but as of the morning of the game, there is still no news. It could be that they are given time to see if he is ready to play. Yesterday, it was reported that he was not seen at team training, nor was Eduardo Camavinga.

With the media reporting that Garcia is in line to start, could that mean Mbappe is out? It's a huge blow for such a big game if that is the case. However, the 21-year-old striker earned a place in the squad this season due to his form at the Club World Cup.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The young Spaniard stepped up when Mbappe was suffering from an illness in the summer. His form even meant Alonso started him alongside the Frenchman, not wanting to drop him. In six games, he scored four times and assisted once.

In the Champions League this season, he has played a total of 12 minutes. The lack of game time is predominantly down to Mbappe's blistering form this season. However, if the 27-year-old is out of the game, it's a huge chance for Garcia to give Alonso a problem at the weekend. Possibly even playing a front two against Alaves if the injury to La Liga's top scorer is not too serious.

