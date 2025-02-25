Cristiano Ronaldo Height: How Tall Is The Real Madrid Legend?
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers to ever live. The Portuguese superstar has played for clubs like Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr during his illustrious career.
On top of being one of the most skillful footballers ever, he is also widely regarded as one of the most lethal headers of the ball in the history of the sport. And a key component of his aerial prowess is his height.
How tall is Cristiano Ronaldo?
Cristiano Ronaldo is 6'2" or 1.87 meters tall.
That makes Ronaldo almost 7 inches taller than his eternal rival Lionel Messi, who stands 5'7" or 1.7 meters.
Ronaldo has so far scored 153 headed goals during his legendary career (as of February 3, 2025).
According to Olympics.com, Ronaldo's highest jump ever came in a match while playing for Real Madrid against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League. In that game his jump was measured at 9.6 feet, or 2.93 meters.
Ronaldo's second highest headed goal came against Sampdoria while playing for Juventus when he scored a header jumping 8.4 feet in the air (2.56 meters).
The Portugal captain, currently 39, remains an attacking force to be reckoned and fans can expect to see him add to his headed goal tally as long as he plays.
