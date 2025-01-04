Cristiano Ronaldo Talks Life In Saudi Arabia, Growth Of Saudi Pro League
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has outlined his long-term plans with the Saudi Pro League.
The Portuguese superstar joined the SPL on December 31, 2022, as a free agent after his Manchester United contract was terminated via mutual consent.
Ronaldo recently had a chat with the SPL's official media and reflected on his life in Saudi Arabia. He said:
I'm happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there; we are still improving.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Since Ronaldo's arrival in the SPL, the league has grown leaps and bounds. Players like Karim Benzema, Neymar, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, and more are now in the SPL. Cristiano Ronaldo said about the growth:
For me, it is an honour that the league is growing and many star players are coming to make the league even better and more competitive. To be the first one -- let's say a star -- to come here is an honour, but what I'm looking forward to is the next five to 10 years of the league still improving. Not only the first teams, but also the academies.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo recently stirred the pot by saying that the SPL is better than Ligue 1. He has now claimed that he wants to help the SPL compete with other top leagues. Ronaldo said:
Not just for the future of the Saudi [players] and the league, but for the country and to compete with other leagues, this is my dream. And this is what I will try to help the country and league reach and be there at that level. People look at Cristiano as an example, not just on the pitch, but also off it.- Cristiano Ronaldo
