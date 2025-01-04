Cristiano Ronaldo Adds Another Individual Award To His Massive Collection
Cristiano Ronaldo has added another award to his bulging collection. The Real Madrid legend is 433's Player of the Year for 2024.
The popular football platform hosted a voting event with 32 selected players. A total of more than 50 million votes were submitted and Ronaldo came out as the winner of the contest.
During the calendar year 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo made 51 appearances for club and country. He ended with 43 goals and seven assists to his name.
In 2021, Robert Lewandowski won the 433 award, followed by Lionel Messi in 2022 and Erling Haaland in 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo has now won the 2024 award by beating Vinicius Jr in the final voting.
Despite being 39, the Portugal captain continues to produce goal contributions for Al-Nassr. In 2024-25, he has scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 19 appearances across competitions.
Fans often wonder how long Ronaldo can continue, especially with the Real Madrid icon approaching his 40th birthday. In November, Ronaldo hinted about his retirement following a UEFA Nations League game against Poland.
Ronaldo bagged a brace in that match and told the media afterwards (transcribed through beIN Sports):
I just want to enjoy playing football. Planning my retirement, whether it’s in one or two years, I don’t know. I will soon turn 40, and as long as I feel motivated, I will keep going. The day I no longer feel motivated, I will retire.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start his 2025 on January 9. Al-Nassr will play Al-Akhdoud in a Saudi Pro League home game.
