Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid: 5 Players Who Have Played For Both Teams In Their Careers
Real Madrid traveled to the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Saturday to take on Real Valladolid in La Liga. They have had great success against this team and are unbeaten in their last 16 games (14 wins and two draws).
In their history, a high number of players have worn both club's jerseys in their careers. Below are five players, some with higher profile careers than others.
Fernando Hierro
- Real Valladolid 1986-1989
- Real Madrid 1989-2003
One of Real Madrid's greatest and longest-serving players of the club, Fernando Hierro, played as a center-back and defensive midfielder over his fourteen years with the club. Hierro won numerous trophies with Los Blancos, including five La Liga titles.
Before his time with Madrid, Hierro started his senior career at Real Valladolid, joining from his local club Velez CF. After time with the B team, Hierro has two strong seasons in the first team, resulting in Real Madrid signing for around $843,000.
Alberto Marcos Rey
- Real Madrid 1993-1995
- Real Valladolid 1995-2010
Alberto Marcos Rey started his career in the youth team of Real Madrid, working his way through the C and B teams, before getting the call-up to the senior squad in 1994. Marcos Rey could not break into the first team and moved on to Real Valladolid.
That is when his career took off, appearing 442 times for the club and managing three goals and 15 assists from left-back. Marcos Rey was involved in relations and promotions during his 15 seasons with Valladolid and is seen as a club legend there.
Gabriel Heinze
- Real Valladolid 1997-2001
- Real Madrid 2007-2009
Born in Argentina, Gabriel Heinze moved to Europe from his boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, joining Real Valladolid in Spain. The versatile defender spent four seasons there, appearing in 54 games. he moved to Paris Saint-Germain, then to Manchester United, before signing with Real Madrid.
Los Blancos reportedly paid around $8.3 million for Heinze, who spent two seasons with Madrid before returning to France with Marseille. He was a regular in his second year with Madrid, but he managed to win just the Spanish Super Cup with the team.
Alberto Bueno
- Real Madrid 2006-2009
- Real Valladolid 2009-2013
A product of Real Madrid's youth academy, Alberto Bueno was a top performer for several seasons for the Juvenil and B teams. He finally got his break in the first team in 2008, scoring in the Copa del Rey against Real Union. However, it didn't work out at Los Blancos, and he transferred to Real Valladolid.
The Blanquivioletas paid $3.1 million for Bueno, who signed a five-year contract. During that time, he played in 90 games, scoring 14 times, and helped them get promoted back to La Liga in the 2011-12 season.
Jose Amavisca
- Real Valladolid 1989-1994
- Real Madrid 1994-1998
Not many have moved from Real Valladolid to Real Madrid, but Jose Amavisca, like Fernando Hierro years before, did. During his five seasons with the Blanquivioletas, he played a pivotal role in helping the club get promoted from the Segunda division. Real Madrid signed him in 1994, with Valladolid seeing him surplus to requirements.
In his four seasons with Los Blancos, he was used as a backup striker, but he formed a good partnership with Chilean Ivan Zamorano when they played together. He left Madrid as a La Liga and Champions League winner.
