Real Madrid 4-1 Las Palmas: Victory Sends Los Blancos Back To La Liga Summit
Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga following a 4-1 victory over Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos managed to come from behind through Kylian Mbappe (two goals), Brahim Diaz, and Rodrygo to record three La Liga wins in a row.
Under the closed roof, Las Palmas took a shock lead just 27 seconds into the game, with Fabio Silva getting on the end of Sandro Ramirez’s ball into the area after some excellent play by the visitors.
A couple of minutes later, Diaz had the goal at his mercy to reply for Real Madrid, but the Morocco international agonizingly struck wide.
Los Blancos, who were without several key players, were nearly caught out again in the fifth minute. This time, Silva could not find the target from close range. Moments later, Las Palmas goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen saved an attempt from Mbappe.
As the first half progressed, it seemed inevitable that Real Madrid would score, and they were awarded a penalty in the 17th minute when Rodrygo was brought down in the area. Mbappe converted the spot kick and brought Los Blancos level.
Carlo Ancelotti’s team continued to press for a second goal, which eventually came in the 33rd minute when Diaz tapped in Lucas Vazquez’s squared pass after Cillessen saved a strike from Mbappe.
Mbappe added a third to Real Madrid’s tally moments later. The Frenchman received a ball from Rodrygo and fired a strike into the top corner. The 26-year-old thought he’d bagged his first Real Madrid hat-trick just before halftime, but his goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.
Jude Bellingham almost got his name on the scoresheet just after the interval. The England international managed to round Cillessen, but his subsequent strike smashed into the side netting.
It was only a matter of time before Real Madrid scored again, and their fourth goal arrived in the 57th minute through Rodrygo, who slotted home inside the area.
Las Palmas' troubles escalated after the hour mark when substitute Benito Ramirez was shown a red card for catching Vazquez in the hip with his boot. The decision was made following a VAR check.
Real Madrid found the back of Las Palmas' net again in the 73rd minute, but after consulting VAR, the referee disallowed the goal for offside.
Moments later, an emotional scene unfolded as long-term absentee David Alaba made his comeback, stepping off the bench to replace Antonio Rudiger.
In the 86th minute, Real Madrid saw another goal disallowed due to an offside in the buildup to Federico Valverde's impressive strike.
Despite an early setback, Real Madrid secured all three points with a commanding performance. They now turn their attention to facing RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia, Ceballos, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Diaz.
Subs: L. Aguado, Alaba, Andres, Gonzalez, Guler, Lunin, Mendy, Endrick, Ramon, Vallejo.
Goals: Mbappe (18' pen, 36') Diaz (33') Rodrygo (57')
Las Palmas: Cillessen, Herzog, Suarez, McKenna, Marmol, A. Munoz, S. Ramirez, J. Munoz, Rodriguez, Moleiro, Silva.
Subs: Cardona, Fuster, Horkas, Januzaj, Loiodice, Mata, McBurnie, Mora, Pezzolesi, B. Ramirez, Viera.
Goals: Silva (1')
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid Transfer News: Jauregizar, Davies, Rodrygo, Gutierrez & More - January 19, 2025
Florentino Perez Set To Start New Term As Real Madrid President Next Week
Real Madrid vs Las Palmas: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Neymar Drops Bombshell About Kylian Mbappe's Feelings After Lionel Messi's Arrival At PSG