2026 FIFA World Cup Draw: Which Real Madrid Players Will Face One Another

On Friday afternoon, in very controversial circumstances, the draw for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico took place.

After a shambles of an introduction, where only the host teams were drawn 90 minutes after the draw began, plenty of exciting groups were drawn, including a number of Real Madrid players who will be facing each other. Let's take a look at who will be playing who.

To begin, Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao's Brazil have been drawn in Group C, alongside Haiti, Scotland, and Brahim Diaz's Morocco. The two sides will face off on June 13, with kick-off time TBC (all games mentioned here are also TBC).

IMAGO / opokupix

Over in group H, Federico Valverde and his Uruguay side will face Dani Carvajal's and Dean Huijsen's Spain team. That game will take place on Friday, June 26. The other two teams in that group are Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

Meanwhile, in group J, Franco Mastantuono and Argentina will face David Alaba's Austria in a very intriguing clash. That game will be on Monday, June 22. Both teams will also face Algeria and Jordan to complete the group.

As for the other Real Madrid players, Antonio Rudiger and Germany have been drawn in a group with Curacao, the Ivory Coast, and Ecuador. The games will be played on June 14, 20, and 25, respectively.

Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe have a tricky test with their France side in group I - facing Senegal, and an Inter Confederation play-off winner from Bolivia, Suriname and Iraq, and Erling Haaland's Norway. The games will be played on the 16th, 22nd, and 26th of June, respectively.

IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

In Group G, Thibaut Courtois' Belgium side has been given a soft draw, facing Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand. Mohamed Salah will have flashbacks to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. The games will be played on June 15, 21, and 26, respectively.

It still feels weird to say "Group L", but here we are - Jude Bellingham and England have been drawn in a group with Croatia, Ghana and Panama. One future Real Madrid legend will be facing a current one in Luka Modric. There is the possibility of Trent Alexander-Arnold being in the squad, but he feels up against it currently. These games will take place on June 17, 23, and 27.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Should they qualify, Arda Guler's Turkey side will be in Group D with Australia, Paraguay, and the USA - in perhaps the softest group of them all. Again, depending on qualification, Andriy Lunin and Ukraine have been placed in Group F, alongside Tunisia, the Netherlands and Japan. These potential games would be on June 14, 20, and 25, respectively.

There are lots of potential match-ups in the knockout stages, too, though that is too complicated to go into at the moment. It should all be very exciting.

