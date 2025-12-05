Real Madrid Transfer News: Zongo, Rudiger, Alaba, Schlotterbeck, & More - December 5, 2025

As well as strengthening their first team, Real Madrid are always on the lookout for young talent for the Castilla development squad. They have identified a 16-year-old who has recently impressed at the U-17 World Cup, but faces competition from Manchester United.

Los Blancos also have several players out of contract after the 2025-26 season, with Saudi Pro League teams showing interest in them.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH

Manchester United are looking to beat Real Madrid to the signing of 16-year-old talent Mohamed Zongo. The Zambian international impressed at the recent U-17 World Cup and has reportedly been compared to Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos want the attacking midfielder to join their Castilla development squad. However, the Red Devils are hopeful they can get a deal done. - Defensa Central

Real Madrid are also looking at adding another young talent to their youth setup. UD Logrones attacking midfielder Manex Rezola is on the Spanish giants' radar, and they are set to activate his release clause of just €150,000. The plan is for him to join Real Madrid C, with the possibility of moving up to Alvaro Arbeloa’s Real Madrid Castilla if he performs well. - Mundo Deportivo

Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck looks set to leave the club in 2026. The Germans' contract ends in 2027, and with no sign of him extending his stay, he has been linked with a move away. One of the main destinations reported is Barcelona, but it's believed he prefers Real Madrid. Bayern Munich could also be an option. - Sport

IMAGO / Nico Herbertz

A senior official of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which owns Al Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al Ahli, and Al-Ittihad, is lining up moves for Real Madrid pair Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. They are also interested in signing Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. Alaba and Rudiger are out of contract after the 2026 season, so they could be on the move for free. Rudiger could sign a contract extension, but Alaba is likely to leave. - Mundo Deportivo

It has been reported that Rodrygo is interested in a move in January, with the Premier League a possible destination. The Brazilian is struggling for game time, and with the 2026 World Cup approaching, Rodrygo wants to find consistent playing time. - CaughtOffside

The Latest Real Madrid News

The 'Opportunity' That Could See Cristiano Ronaldo Play Until He is 45

Serie A Side Has No Interest in Signing Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos

What's Next for Real Madrid At Right-Back After Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury News?

Fabrizio Romano Reveals There Is No Truth in Arsenal Deal for Real Madrid Player