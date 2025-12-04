Serie A Side Has No Interest in Signing Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos will be looking for a new club after his contract expires in December. Despite being 39 years old, the Spaniard has been playing in the Mexican League at Monterrey, but wants another challenge in 2026.

The Los Blancos legend has always been a believer when others have not, and he has not ruled out a surprise call-up for the Spanish national team for the 2026 World Cup. For that, he will have to be playing well and at a good standard.

There have been rumors linking Ramos to one of the top Serie A clubs. However, those have been squashed by transfer expert Matteo Moretto, via MilanPress, who said AC Milan are the team and they are not interested in signing the center-back.

Sergio Ramos Available on a Free Transfer

Sergio Ramos has been playing in Liga MX at Monterrey. However, he signed just a one-year contract which comes to and end after the season finishes in December. The Spaniard turns 40 in March, but still feels fit enough to comitnue playing.

It's not unusual for players to keep playing into their late 30s and 40s. However, it is uncommon to see older players playing at a high level, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Ramos believes he still has something left in the tank, as he searches for a new club.

Where that may be is unknown, but there will undoubtedly be teams looking to sign Ramos given his experience. The question for Ramos is whether any offers will come through the door that he believes will help him win a place in the World Cup squad.

Possible Real Madrid Return?

Could we see a reunion at Real Madrid? Xabi Alonso is the head coach, and he played alongside him at the club. Ramos recently liked a post on Instagram that had him photo shopped into this year's Los Blancos jersey.

As fun as it sounds, it's doubtful, as Real Madrid doesn't sign players at the end of their careers. The club has a problem at center-back, with injuries persisting. Could he be a short-term answer? Again, likely not, but he could come back to La Liga with a team lower down the standings.

We will see where Ramos lands, and also see if he can somehow make the Spanish 2026 World Cup squad.

