Trent Alexander-Arnold Sends Emotional Message To Real Madrid Fans After Devastating News

It's been a tough start to life in Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman signed for a small fee from Liverpool in the summer, with his contract ending, and Real Madrid wanted him for the Club World Cup before then.

Since the start of the 2025-26 season, it has taken some time for Trent to settle. That is understandable, heading to a new country and adapting to a different lifestyle while also playing for one of the top teams in the world.

After just returning from an injury, the 26-year-old is set for further time on the sideline. Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury early in the second half against Athletic Club. It comes at a bad time for the defender, with the World Cup on the Horizon. He has also spoken for the first time since the injury on his Instagram.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Has Positive Response to Injury

The news comes at the worst time for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had just started to show his capabilities in the team and to the fans. After returning from an injury, Trent put together three solid games in which he showcased his passing skills and proved he could unlock the door from deep.

He was key in the opening two goals of the game before he went out injured on Wednesday. Now he is set to be out until February with a muscle injury to his left quadriceps.

Alexander-Arnold has now taken to Instagram to address the injury news, while giving a positive message to Madridistas, a nickname for the Real Madrid fans.

Absolutely devastated by this. This moment hurts, but I'm going to work hard to come back stronger and better! See you in 2026, Madridistas." Trent Alexnader-Arnold

Vinicius Jr. and Fran Garcia were among the players to comment with prayer emojis under the Englishman's post. It's a blow for Real Madrid, but also for Trent's chances of making the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

To have any chance of making it, he will have to get back to fitness quickly and play some of his best football. He was on his way to doing that in the past three games, so it's not out of the question.

As for Real Madrid, it leaves them with a hole at right-back with Dani Carvajal also out for at least another month. Fede Valverde may have to drop back into the position he has previously played, with Raul Asencio also an option.

