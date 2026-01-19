AFCON Update: Unbelievable Scenes Plus Heartbreak For Brahim Diaz

On Sunday evening, Brahim Diaz and his Morocco side were in AFCON action, as they faced Senegal in the final on home soil, in the capital of Rabat. They were looking to win only their second AFCON ever, and their first since 1976.

Likewise with all of the previous six games, Diaz was deployed on the right hand side of attack, again ahead of former Real Madrid right-back Achraf Hakimi. The forward was looking to become the first player in AFCON history to score in six games at the same tournament.

In an AFCON rarity, the finals had gone true to form. The two tournament favourites were in the final. The two highest-ranked African nations were in the final. It is clear that these are the two best teams on the continent.

IMAGO / Didier Lefa Studio



However - like most finals - the game proved to be cagey, and nervous. Senegal had the two best chances of the first half, both from set pieces, but failed to convert either, and the sides could not be separated heading into the break.





IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH

Just before the hour mark, the hosts had their most presentable opportunity of the game with a shot from close range, but could not make it count. Truth be told, Diaz was struggling to have much impact on the game at all.

In stoppage time, Senegal had a goal controversially disallowed for a foul. Just minutes later, Morocco were awarded a penalty in the dying moments, after Diaz was alleged to have been brought down by El Hadji Malick Diouf in the area.

Chaos ensued, with the Senegal manager taking his players off the pitch in protest after a goal was disallowed and a penalty given against them within a few minutes of stoppage time.

After an incredibly long delay, Morocco had a chance to win the AFCON on home soil, with near enough the final kick of the tournament, and Diaz was taking. The Real Madrid man stepped up - and decided to panenka it. The issue is, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy hadn't dived, and he was made to look silly in front of millions.

So, after that miss in the 24th minute of stoppage time, the game was heading to extra time to decide who would win the 25/26 AFCON.

Hearts racing. Breaths missing. We feel it too. #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/HKmiHbsTze — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) January 18, 2026

Things would get even worse, as within five minutes of extra time, Senegal scored the opening goal of the game with a wonder strike from outside the box. Four minutes later, Diaz was hooked to compound a miserable night for him.

That would be it. Morocco would lose the final 1-0 after extra time. Absolutely unbelievable. It can't be overstated how brutal this was for Diaz. He'll never forget that for the rest of his career and the rest of his life. He could have been the first-ever player to score in six AFCON games at the same tournament, and now he has to live with that. Sad to see.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Jose Mourinho Shuts Down Any Talk Of Coaching Real Madrid Again

Journalist Attacks Real Madrid Coach Alvaro Arbeloa On Social Media After Press-Conference

Real Madrid Will Be Without Big Player For Crucial La Liga Game Vs Villarreal

Real Madrid Transfer News: Liverpool Interested In Camavinga, Paz, Fernandez, & More