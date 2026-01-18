Jose Mourinho Shuts Down Any Talk Of Coaching Real Madrid Again

Alvaro Arbeloa has been in charge of two games since Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid parted ways. The former Castilla coach could be the answer if he can perform miracles over the next few months. However, it feels like a more established name will be the next coach.

Several names have been mentioned, including Zinedine Zidane, Enzo Maresca, and the big one, Jurgen Klopp. The former Liverpool coach has been coy about the vacancy, while German media have revealed he is keen to be the next man in charge.

Another name is current Benfica coach Jose Mourinho, who has, of course, managed Los Blancos before. He was asked about the rumors recently and gave a firm response.

Jose Mourinho not interested in Real Madrid

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

During a press conference on January 17, Jose Mourinho was asked about the rumors linking him with the Real Madrid job. He made no mistake with his words, saying there was a chance, pointing to the drama of a soap opera as the reason not to (h/t MARCA).

"Don't count on me for soap operas . There are good soap operas, but they're very long; you miss one or two episodes and then you lose track. Don't count on me, because I don't watch soap operas." Jose Mourinho

Strong words from the man who managed Real Madrid for three seasons from 2010 to 2013. Mourinho parted ways with the Spanish giants after the third season, after a poor year. He has bounced around jobs since then, never really hitting the heights of his early career.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

That being said, his name still holds value among many. He is the main man in Benfica and is enjoying a good season. Even with the rumors, I don't think Real Madrid would want Mourinho back at the club. They need a calming coach who is a proven winner and plays great football.

That feels like Jürgen Klopp, a welcome appointment by the fans. However, does he want to get back into coaching again? That is the big question, and if it is a no, then where do Real Madrid go next in their search?

It's a tough market with many of the top coaches all in jobs. It's going to be a real deep dive for the hierarchy at Madrid when it comes to deciding the next coach. With the club at a real low, it will need to be a good move.

