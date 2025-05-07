Belgium Coach Rudi Garcia Gives An Honest Answer Regarding Thibaut Courtois' Controversial Return
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois recently returned to the Belgium national team after not appearing since June 2023. The reason was a fallout with the head coach, Domenico Tedesco, with the Belgian stopper leaving the team camp before a European Championship qualifier away to Estonia.
Tedesco was sacked in January, with Rudi Garcia taking charge and keeping the Red Devils in Group A of the UEFA Nations League with a two-legged win over Ukraine. The squad's announcement saw Courtois' return, which was met by some criticism from fans and players.
Courtois is said to have cleared the air with the squad, but it did result in goalkeeper Koen Casteels declining to join the team, after he had stepped in for the Los Blancos No.1 during his absence, seeing it as unfair that he can walk back into the team.
In an interview on Pickx Sport, Garcia talked about Courtois' return and gave a strong reason why he wanted him to return to the national team.
He says what he thinks, he likes to win. I like to win with Belgium too. When the results aren't so positive, it hurts. I need winners. Sometimes maybe he says what he thinks too much, but I prefer someone who says what he thinks.- Rudi Garcia
Courtois has won 102 caps for the Red Devils and was a massive part of the golden generation that failed to deliver a major trophy. The 2026 World Cup could be the last chance for him and others, such as Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, should they qualify.
