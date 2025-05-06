Real Madrid CF ON SI

ESPN Reporter Reveals Why Real Madrid Shouldn’t Replace Rodrygo Even If He Leaves

Eduardo Razo

Real Madrid’s 2024-25 season was disappointing. The team crashed out in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals to Arsenal and lost the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona. As a result, changes are coming to Los Blancos, which could mean losing one of the Brazilians.

Rumors suggest that Rodrygo could be on his way out this summer, considering the Spanish side has depth in the attacking position. His departure could allow Los Blancos to use those funds to improve other areas.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo
ESPN’s Alex Kirkland commented on the growing speculation surrounding forward Rodrygo’s future ahead of the summer transfer window. Additionally, Kirkland notes the player’s current stance despite not being atop the pecking order (via ESPN).

Some journalists who are close to the club, and president Florentino Pérez, have reported exactly that in recent days, although a source close to the player has denied to ESPN that Rodrygo is considering pushing for a move. If Madrid do sanction a transfer, and Rodrygo accepts it, there would be no shortage of suitors, especially in the Premier League.

Alex Kirkland
Rodrygo
Nonetheless, if Real Madrid does sanction a transfer that sees Rodrygo leave, Kirkland believes that the last thing the Spanish club should do is go looking for a replacement.

In terms of replacements, the question is: do Madrid need one? Without Rodrygo, it means Mbappé and Vinicius -- who’s expected to sign a new deal -- could play as a front two, with Bellingham behind them. Endrick would be the first-choice alternative in attack, with Brahim Diaz as a different kind of option. Instead, Madrid could use the funds raised by Rodrygo’s exit to spend elsewhere in the team, where it’s badly needed: in midfield and defence.

Alex Kirkland

This summer should be an interesting one to see what players do depart so Real Madrid can build a more balanced squad for next season.

