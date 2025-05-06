Real Betis' Social Media Team Troll Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr With Ballon d'Or Post
In the current age of social media, it is seen as cool for team accounts to produce posts taking shots at opposing teams and their players. Real Betis' Instagram account has done just that, aiming at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.
The post showed Brazilian teammate Vinicius Jr. and Anthony and their respective stats since the latter joined Los Verdiblancos on loan from Manchester United in January.
The social media team also had a tongue-in-cheek comment regarding the 2025 Ballon d'Or, claiming there was just one contender.
Vini Jr. and @antony00 stats in 2025 since the GOAT joined Real Betis 👀- Real Betis Instagram Post
There’s only one clear Ballon d’Or 2025 contender in my books 🐐🏆
Joking aside, Anthony has been excellent since joining Betis and has more goal contributions than Vini Jr. However, the Los Blancos man has 34 goal contributions in all competitions this season, while Anthony only has 12, having just one goal in the English League Cup before his arrival.
The Real Madrid Forward has not been his impressive self in 2025, but has still contributed to the team. If Los Blancos somehow wins the La Liga title and the FIFA Club World Cup, he will have a chance again.
As of now, it looks like Barcelona pair Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, alongside Liverpool's Mohammed Salah and PSG's Ousmane Dembele, are the leaders in the race for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award.
