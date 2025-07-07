Could Real Madrid's Young Star Be Called Up for the Spanish National Team?

The Spain national team doesn't play until September, but head coach Luis de la Fuente is already looking at players who could make the squad. Real Madrid are the only team playing competitively at the moment, with one Spanish star asking the question regarding a call-up.

The 21-year-old was taken to the Club World Cup by Xabi Alonso to see if he could offer something to the squad for the coming season. He has started all five games, earning the opportunity after Kylian Mbappe was sidelined with an illness for the start of the tournament.

Garcia has taken his chance, scoring four goals in five matches. Discussions have begun in the media about an international call-up. Speaking on Tiempo de Juego, analyst Julio Maldonado Maldini has backed him to be in the next squad.

Luis de la Fuente is desperately looking for a striker for the national team. With just one year to go until the World Cup, I see Gonzalo on the list." "I'm serious. He should be included in the next Spanish national team squad. Give me one reason why not. Julio Maldonado Maldini

Alonso was said to have taken Garcia to assess his future at the club, with talks of bringing in another striker to cover Kylian Mbappe. However, he has taken his chance and may have saved the club a considerable amount of money.

It does not bode well for Endrick, who could be loaned out as he falls down the pecking order. However, Maldini believes that Alonso will likely keep Garcia for next season.

I think he's more than determined that this kid has to stay. Julio Maldonado Maldini

