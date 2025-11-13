Former Manchester United Scout Slams ‘Huge Mistake’ Over Current Real Madrid Star

It’s a common occurrence to see young players leave some of the biggest clubs in the world to look for regular playing time. It’s not so common to sell some of their best talent when the player has a promising future.

Real Madrid have been on both sides of deals, letting promising young players leave and also bringing them in from other clubs. This summer, it went full circle with Álvaro Carreras rejoining the Spanish giants after being part of their youth setup. Los Blancos brought him in from Benfica for around $58 million (€50 million).

When he left Madrid as a youngster, he was snapped up by Manchester United. The Red Devils decided to let him leave the club while Erik ten Hag was head coach. A former scout at the club has criticized the move.

Manchester United Abandoned Álvaro Carreras

In an interview with Polish news outlet Przeglad Sportowy (h/t Marca), former Manchester United scout Piotr Sadowski spoke about Álvaro Carreras. He believes that the club let him down and should not have been able to leave the club.

Initially, his career was going well. He was loaned to Preston, where he received good reviews, and then United abandoned him, selling him to Benfica for a reduced fee." Piotr Sadowski

The Spanish left-back won the U23 Player of the Year after the 2022-23 season and had successful loan spells at Preston North End in the English Championship and with Granada in La Liga. Carreras then joined Benfica on a season-long loan before being allowed to join permanently for just $7 million (€6 million).

Sadowski believes Real Madrid has made a fantastic signing after letting Carreras go. He spoke about him possibly being one of the best left-backs in the world, given time, as he is still just 22.

He's a world-class player. There's a very good chance he'll become the best, or one of the best, left-backs in the world. He recently scored a fantastic goal against Valencia in La Liga. It was a huge mistake for United to let him go. Something's missing here, and I think that's United's lack of courage to invest in young players." Piotr Sadowski

In his first season back in Madrid, he has started very well and is easily one of the best performers for the club under Xabi Alonso this season. He is yet to get a call-up for the national team, but if he continues his form, it won’t be that far away.

