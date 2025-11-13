Carlo Ancelotti Mentions One Thing Xabi Alonso Will Need to Get Used to at Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti was emotional when he knew his time was coming to an end as the Los Blancos head coach. The Italian had two successful spells at the Spanish club but moved on to pastures new. He is now the coach of the Brazil national team and is enjoying life in international football.

Ancelotti has seen it all during his two spells in Madrid. From the highs to the lows, he has experienced it all, making him one coach who could give future head coaches of the white team.

In an interview with AS, Ancelotti was asked about his time at Madrid and the man who took his place. He did reveal one thing he had learnt that could help Alonso in the future.

Carlo Ancelotti Can't Give Xabi Alonso Any Advice

IMAGO / Guillermo Martinez

Carlo Ancelotti pointed to Xabi Alonso’s strong start, despite the back-to-back games without a win before the international break. The Italian mentioned in the interview that when coaching one of the greatest teams in the world, sometimes a draw can be met with negativity from the fans.

"I can't give him any advice. I watch all of Real Madrid's matches to follow the Brazilians. He's won almost every game, but unfortunately, in football, you can't always win. One thing I learned at Real Madrid is that a draw is the prelude to a crisis . No jokes about it. You have to get used to that." Carlo Ancelotti

The Brazilian head coach continued,

"Sole leader in La Liga and among the top eight in the Champions League. What more could they want! " Carlo Ancelotti

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

He did finish be suggesting he believes Xabi can be successful as the head coach, pointing to a great balance in the team.

"I see a solid team, especially at the back, and very strong in attack. Mbappé is doing very well and Bellingham is back. I think Xabi can be successful without any problem ." Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti will hope he can have success in 2026 as he takes Brazil to the World Cup. If he manages to win the tournament, Seleção will be world champions for the first time since 2002.

