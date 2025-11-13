Real Madrid Concerned After Midfielder Misses Consecutive Training Sessions on International Duty

Players have joined up with their respective international teams this week. Some will be playing in important World Cup qualifiers, and some will take part in friendlies. One thing is for certain, domestic teams will be hoping all players return without any problems

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso is one of those, and after suffering three recent injuries in the past week, he has extra concern while Los Blancos players are away.

The Spaniard may be panicking just a little with recent news regarding Eduardo Camavinga. Cope’s Melchor Ruiz reported that Real Madrid is closely watching the Frenchman after he missed consecutive training sessions this week.

Eduardo Camavinga Struggling with Minor Discomfort

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has already missed the first month and a bit of the season after suffering an ankle injury. In the last few games, he has been picking up plenty of minutes, with Alonso utilizing him in different positions.

After missing chunks of last season, consistent playing time was going to be huge for the 2025-26 season with the 2026 World Cup in sight. If this is a bigger problem than first reported, it would be tough for Camavinga. As of now he is still training with the team, but just light running sessions.

🚨 BREAKING: Eduardo Camavinga could also miss France’s 2nd match.



It will be known after tonight’s match if he’ll stay with the NT or return to Madrid. @FabriceHawkins pic.twitter.com/5hJ7QWLDU9 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 13, 2025

France head coach Didier Deschamps spoke about Camavinga in a recent press conference. The coach wax frustrated with his lack of playing time and wants to see him get some consistency.

"Eduardo Camavinga has injuries that prevent him from having consistency. He wants more game time to improve. If he didn’t have these problems, he would definitely have more consistency with Real Madrid and with us." Didier Deschamps

It’s not only a concern for the French team but also for Real Madrid. Xabi Alonso has seen a recent injury to Aurélien Tchouaméni, who is out for around three weeks. Losing Camavinga would be a strain on the midfield positions, with just Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Dani Ceballos, and Arda Guler. With so many games coming, rotation would be limited, which is something Alonso likes to do.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The hope is it is nothing too major, but Camavinga looks to be out of the game against Ukraine on November 13. Ahead of the next game, the French coaching staff and association will decide if they will send him back to Madrid to recover.

