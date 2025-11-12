Kylian Mbappe Asked Directly About Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano Amid Real Madrid Links

It’s the November international break, and Real Madrid players are now with their respective national teams ahead of this week’s matches. One of those is forward Kylian Mbappe, as he and Los Blancos teammate Eduardo Camavinga get ready for important World Cup qualifiers for France.

The first game is against Ukraine on November 13 at the Parc de Princes. Mbappe was chosen to speak to the media ahead of the important game, where a win would secure passage to the 2026 World Cup tournament.

One of the questions was regarding his teammate Dayot Upamecano and his future. The Bayern Munich man has seen links to Mbappe’s club side, Real Madrid, and the forward had an interesting comment about that.

Kylian Mbappe Respectful Regarding Dayot Upamecano's Future

In his pre-game press conference transcribed by Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe was asked about the future of Dayot Upamecano. The reporter clearly had seen that the center-back had been linked with a move to Madrid. Hoping for a big story, he got a comment about how he 26-year-old believes Bayern is a great club, but subtly suggesting Real Madrid was better.

He's at a great club, Bayern, there's not much better... But there are better ones." Kylian Mbappe

After the comment, clearly suggesting Real Madrid is a better club to play at, Mbappe let out a smile. However, he was also very respectful to the fact that Upamecano is a Bayern Munich player and did not want to speculate on his future.

I'm not going to say anything, I'm not going to get into that debate, out of respect for his club and for him, because I know that if I say something he'll be under more pressure, but when you talk about a player of this caliber, all the clubs will be on the lookout to sign him." Kylian Mbappe

Bayern Munich and Upamecano are locked in contract talks, with the defender’s current deal ending on June 30, 2026. The German club is confident of a new deal, but there seems to be a clear difference in wages that has stopped pen to paper.

Real Madrid and many other clubs are watching, and if nothing is agreed by January, they can offer a pre-contract to the 27-year-old. Los Blancos are also monitoring Liverpool and French center-back Ibrahima Konate, who is in the same situation. Could they et lucky and sign both internationals on free transfers in 2026?

