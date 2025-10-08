Dean Huijsen Pulls Out Of Spain Squad with Injury, But When Will He Return for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have suffered another injury setback, this time to defender Dean Huijsen. The 20-year-old picked up a groin injury sometime during or after the La Liga game against Villarreal.

The issue has caused Huijsen to withdraw from Spain's National Squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria, as reported by The Athletic. La Roja have won two out of two in the qualifiers, and two more wins would secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Athletic Club defender Aymeric Laporte has replaced him in the squad, but what about Real Madrid? How many games could he miss for Xabi Alonso after the international break?

When Could Dean Huijsen Return for Real Madrid?

The next Real Madrid is on October 19 against Getafe, so it's still over a week away. The Athletic reported that Dean Huijsen will likely miss this game but could be available for the Champions League match against his former team, Juventus, on October 22.

If he still does not recover in time for that or Xabi Alonso does not want to risk him, he could be available for the first El Clasico of the season. Real Madrid welcome Barcelpona to the Santiago Bernabeu on October 26, and will hope the young Spaniard will be 100% for the big clash.

Dean Huijsen Added to Long Injury List at Defense

Coach Xabi Alonso will hope to have Huijsen back as soon as possible, as he already has a long list of injuries in defense. Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, and Ferland Mendy have all been sidelined.

Carvajal could return after the international break, but the other three players will likely miss the next two games, with Trent targeting a return for the first El Clasico. The injuries to his two right backs meant Fede Valverde dropped back into the role against Villarreal.

If Huijsen is unavailable for the Getafe game, Alonso must decide who will partner with Eder Militao. The options are Raul Asencio and David Alaba, who have both covered at center-back recently, and the former also plays at right-back in the Champions League.

The other option is midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, who moved back there on numerous occasions during the 2024-25 season when injuries struck for Los Blancos. There are several options, but Alonso will want Huijsen and others to be available for the El Clasico, a game they failed to win last season.

