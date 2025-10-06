Turns Out Real Madrid Aren't the Only Team Unhappy with Officiating in La Liga

Real Madrid have been heavily criticized in the past by La Liga president Javier Tebas over accusations related to refereeing performances. Now that Villarreal has done the same, will he react similarly?

The supporters' club of the Yellow Submarines has issued a statement on their social media regarding the refereeing performance of Guillermo Cuadra Fernández and his officiating team during the game at the Santiago Bernabéu on October 4.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

The away team were unhappy with several decision in the game and expressed their issues with the CTA (National Committee of Referees).

"The Villarreal Supporters' Club Association (Villarreal Fan Club) calls on the CTA (CTA) to ensure that the refereeing decisions are fair and impartial. It cannot be that this match is clearly decided in favor of Real Madrid and that clear refereeing errors are made visible to everyone, as various media outlets have acknowledged." Villarreal Fan Club Statement

Villarreal Fan Club Give 4 Instances of Unfair Treatment

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Several key points were also highlighted in the statement, presented in numbered bullet points. The "dubious" penalty decision when Vinciciur Jr was brought down in the area by Rafa Marín. Although it appeared to be a clear penalty, Villarreal believes that it was the Brazilian who initiated contact.

"1. The first half, two exaggerated yellow cards to our two full-backs that influenced the entire match."

"2. Then, a dubious penalty is called for possible offside in the play where it is Vinicius who makes contact with Rafa Marín and not the other way around."

"3. Mouriño was subsequently unfairly sent off when Vinicius exaggerated a hand to his face that didn't exist and VAR didn't review it."

"4. They also hurt us by not awarding a clear penalty to Mikautadze without a VAR review."

"5. For all these reasons, we demand that the CTA, the RFEF and the League respect all clubs equally and not always benefit some more."

Here's what @Marcelino had to say after the match 💬 pic.twitter.com/821tCR4mhu — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) October 4, 2025

The Villarreal head coach Marcelino kept quiet when asked about the performance of the referee. However, you could see his anger at the situation.

As mentioned at the top of the page, it will be interesting to hear Javier Tebas' thoughts, as he has been quick to criticize Real Madrid when they did the same during the 2024-25 season. We will see if a statement follows from the La Liga president, and if it doesn't, Real Madrid TV may have something to say.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Head Coach Xabi Alonso Gets Good News Regarding Midfielder Fede Valverde

Kylian Mbappe Watches Brother Drop His Iconic Celebration As He Watches From the Stands

Former Tennis Star Rafa Nadal Has Message for Negative Real Madrid Fans

Would Real Madrid Really Offer the Reported Amount for Manchester City's Rodri?